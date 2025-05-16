Gasoline and Diesel Prices Jump in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

If you have travel plans this Victoria Day long weekend, filling up the tank will cost you more.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas has risen by 5.6 cents a litre. The cost of a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.46.1 to $1.48.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it will be from $1.46.9 to $1.49.2.

Diesel jumps by 9.1 cents a litre. A litre of diesel will cost you from $1.43.4 to $1.45.7 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.44.2 to $1.46.5