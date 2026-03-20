Gasoline and Diesel Prices Keep Rising; Gas up more than a Nickel a Litre, Diesel jumps almost a Dime in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

The price at the pump continues to rise.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas rose by 5.8 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.75.6 to $1.77.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.76.4 to $1.78.6 for the rest of Cape Breton.

Diesel has jumped by 9.8 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is $2.30.9 to $2.33.2 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $2.31.7 to $2.34.