Gasoline and Diesel Prices Plummet by More than 6 Cents a Litre

Gasoline and Diesel prices have both taken a significant drop.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set weekly prices for the two fuels overnight.

Gas is down by 6.2 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.40.1 to $1.42.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.40.9 to $1.43.2.

Diesel has fallen by 6.6 cents a litre. The price of diesel is now $1.67.2 to $1.69.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.68 to $1.70.3