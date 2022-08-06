Gasoline and Diesel Prices Plunge for the Second Day In a Row

For the second day in a row, gasoline and diesel prices have fallen.

The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to lower prices overnight.

Gasoline has tumbled by 10.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.64.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.65 on Cape Breton. On Friday, gasoline dropped by 9 cents a litre.

Diesel is down by 7.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.72.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.73.4 on Cape Breton. On Friday, diesel dipped by 6.1 cents a litre.