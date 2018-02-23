Gasoline and Diesel Prices rise

Fuel prices are up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. After falling almost six cents a litre last week, gasoline is up 1.7 cents in the eastern mainland and 1.6 cents in Cape Breton.

The miniumum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.12.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.13.2 in Cape Breton.

Diesel prices are also rising, by 2.5 cents a litre. Diesel’s minimum price is $1.16 a litre in the eastern mainland and $1.16.8 on Cape Breton.