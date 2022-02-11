Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise

The price at the pump continues it’s upward climb. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline is up by 3.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.57.6 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.58.4.

Diesel is up by 4.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.64.8 in the eastern mainland and $1.65.6 on Cape Breton.

Since January 7th, gasoline has jumped 17 cents a litre, while diesel has soared 20.9 cents.