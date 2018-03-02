Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise

The price at the pump is climbing again this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline is up 2.5 cents a litre. That puts the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded at $1.14.9 in the eastern mainland and $1.15.7 in Cape Breton.

Diesel is also up, by three cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.19 on the eastern mainland and $1.19.8 in Cape Breton.