Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise After Weeks of Reductions

After a couple of months of steady declines, the price at the pump is rising. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline is up 2.8 cents a litre. Since the beginning of October, gasoline had fallen 28 cents a litre prior to this morning’s price hike. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.02.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.03.2 in Cape Breton.

Diesel is also up, rising 1.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.15.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.16 in Cape Breton.