Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise ahead of Thanksgiving Long Week

It’s costing more to fill up today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline jumped 6.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.58.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.59 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is up by 2.3 cents a litre, it’s second increase this week. On Tuesday, the UARB invoked the interrupter clause to raise the price by 8.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.72.1 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.72.9