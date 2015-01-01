Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise Ahead of the Holidays

As many area residents prepare to be on the move in the coming days to visit friends and family, getting there will cost more. Both gasoline and diesel prices are up.

The Utility and Review Board set their weekly prices for the two fuels overnight.

Gasoline rose 4.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.55.3 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton it’s $1.56.1.

Disel is up by 2.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.89.6 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.90.4.