Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise as Carbon Tax Increases

Paying at the pump will cost you more today. That’s because the federal fuel charge, also referred to as the “Carbon Tax” is increasing on both gasoline and diesel.

Gasoline rises by 3.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.71.2 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton, it is $1.72

Diesel is up 4.6 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 4.7 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel on the eastern mainland is $1.91. On Cape Breton it’s $1.91.9.