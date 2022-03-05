Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise for the Second Day in a Row

Gasoline and diesel prices are up again today. The Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause overnight to adjust fuel prices. This is the second time this week the interrupter clause has been imposed. Diesel prices were changed on Wednesday through the interrupter clause.

Gasoline jumped by 8.7 cents a litre. That’s on top of the 10.1 cent increase Friday. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.76.4 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.77.2

The price of diesel rose 6.5 cents a litre. This is the third increase in the price of diesel this week. It soared 17.1 cents a litre on Friday and 6.6 cents on Wednesday.

The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.91.3 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.92.1