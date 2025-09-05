Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Latest Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

It is costing more to fill up today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline jumped by 4 cents a litre. A litre of regular self-serve unleaded will cost between $1.53 to $1.55.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, the price ranges from $1.53.8 to $1.56.1.

Diesel is up slightly, rising by 1.2 cents a litre. A litre of diesel ranges from $1.51.4 to $1.53.7 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s between $1.52.2 and $1.54.5.