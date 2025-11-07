Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Nova Scotia Energy Board’s Weekly Setting

The price of the pump is up.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas rose by 2.4 cents a litre. The price of a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.43.9 to $1.46.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.44.7 to $1.46.9.

Diesel is also up by 4.3 cents. A litre of diesel now costs between $1.71.4 to $1.73.7 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.72.2 to $1.74.5.