Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in UARB Weekly Setting

It’s going to cost you more to fill up today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 5.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.60.8 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.61.6.

Diesel is also up by 5.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.82.3 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton it’s $1.83.1.

Part of this week’s hike in fuel prices is due to an increase in the wholesale margin for self-serve and full-service gasoline and diesel. The UARB issued an interim order on December 23rd to increase the wholesale margin by three cents a litre. That increase came into effect today.