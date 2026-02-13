Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

Filling up your vehicle will cost you more.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 1.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.39.1 to 1.41.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.39.9 to $1.42.2.

A big jump in the price of diesel. It rose by 6.2 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is from $1.88.3 to $1.90.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.89.1 to $1.91.4.