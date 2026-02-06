Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

You will have to dig a little deeper to fill up.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 1.9 cents a litre. The price of a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.37.5 to $1.39.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesubry and $1.38.3 to $1.40.6 for the remainder of Cape Breton.

Diesel has risen by 1.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is from $1.82.1 to $1.84.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.82.9 to $1.85.1.