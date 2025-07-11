Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Filling up will cost you more.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 3.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.44.7 to $1.47 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it will cost you from $1.45.5 to $1.47.8.

Diesel rises by 4.6 cents a litre. A litre of diesel now costs between $1.59.2 to $1.61.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury; while for the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.60 to $1.62.3.