Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

You will have to dig a little deeper to fill up.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 2.2 cents a litre. A litre of regular self serve unleaded will cost you between $1.49 and $1.51.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s between $1.49.8 to $1.52.1

Diesel is up by 3.6 cents a litre. A litre of diesel ranges from $1.50.2 and $1.52.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.51 to $1.53.3.