Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

The price at the pump is up.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas rises by 4.5 cents. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.41.5 to $1.43.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.42.3 to $1.44.6.

Diesel is going up by 1.3 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel goes from $1.67.1 to $1.69.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.67.9 to $1.70.2.