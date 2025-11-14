Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

You will be paying more at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 2.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.46.3 and $1.48.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.47.1 to $1.49.3 for the rest of Cape Breton.

Diesel rose by 4.7 cents a litre. The price of diesel is $1.76.1 to $1.78.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it is $1.76.9 and $1.79.2.