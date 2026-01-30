Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

It is going to cost you more to fill up today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 1.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.35.6 to $1.37.9 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.36.4 to $1.38.7.

Diesel is up by 5.3 cents a litre. That’s on top by a 6.7 cent hike on Wednesday when the Energy Board invoked the interrupter clause. The price of diesel is $1.75.2 to $1.77.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and $1.76 to $178.3 for the remainder of Cape Breton.