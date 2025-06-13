Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Prices at the pump are up.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 1.1 cents a litre. The price for litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.40.4 to $1.42.7 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.41.2 to $1.43.5.

Diesel is up a nickel a litre. The price of a litre of diesel goes from $1.41.7 to $1.44 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.42.5 to $1.44.8.