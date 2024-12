It will cost you more to fill up.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up 1.6 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 1.5 cents on Cape Breton.

The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.56 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.56.8.

Diesel is up by 5.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.77.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.78.5 on Cape Breton.