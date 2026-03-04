Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise Sharply as Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause

There’s a big jump in gasoline and diesel prices.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise the price of both fuels overnight.

Gas rose by 8.9 cents a litre. A litre of regular self-serve unleaded will now cost you between $1.48.8 to $1.51.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and from $1.49.6 to $1.51.9 for the rest of Cape Breton.

Diesel is up by 7.7 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel ranges from $1.92.4 and $1.94.7 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.93.2 to $1.95.5.