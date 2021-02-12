Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rising

The price at the pump is up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline rose 1.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.16.7 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.17.5.

Diesel is also up by 3.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.14.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.15.

Since the beginning of the year, gasoline has risen by 14.5 cents a litre. Diesel is up more than 13 cents a litre over the same period.