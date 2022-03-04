Gasoline and Diesel Prices Soar in Weekly Setting

A huge jump at the pump for gasoline and diesel.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline is up by 10.1 cents a litre. That puts the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded at $1.67.7 in the eastern mainland, and $1.68.5 on Cape Breton.

The price of diesel is soaring even higher, up 17.1 cents from Wednesday, when the UARB invoked the interrupter clause. On Wednesday the price of diesel rose 6.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.84.8 in the eastern mainland and $1.85.6 on Cape Breton.