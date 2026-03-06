Gasoline and Diesel Prices Take another Big Jump; Gas up a Nickel a Litre and Diesel Rises by Dime

There’s another big jump at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by five cents a litre. This comes after the board invoked the Interrupter Clause to hike gas by 8.9 cents on Wednesday. A litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.53.8 to $1.56.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.54.6 to $1.56.9.

Diesel is up by 10.3 cents a litre. On Wednesday, when the Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause, diesel shot up by 7.7 cents. A litre of diesel now over two dollars a litre, from $2.02.7 to $2.04.9 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $2.03.5 to $2.05.7