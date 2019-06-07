Gasoline and Diesel Prices Tumble for the Second Time This Week

The price at the pump has fallen again. After dropping six cents a litre after the Utility and Review Board invoked the interrupter clause on Wednesday, gasoline is down another 5.6 cents a litre today in the UARB’s weekly setting of petroleum prices. The minimum price of a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.08.8 in the eastern mainland and $1.09.6 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also down. It dropped another 3.4 cents a litre from Wednesday on the eastern mainland and 3.5 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.10.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.11.4 on Cape Breton.