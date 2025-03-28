Gasoline and Diesel Prices Up in latest UARB Setting

It’s going to cost you more to fill up today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas rose by 3.9 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-service unleaded ranges from $1.65.1 to $1.67.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, the price ranges from $1.65.9 to $1.68.2.

Diesel is up by 3 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and 2.9 cents for the remainder of Cape Breton. The price for a litre of diesel is from $1.82.1 to $1.84.4 for the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, while for the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.82.9 to $1.85.2.

The UARB has also advised the carbon tax will be eliminated on Tuesday, April first. A price schedule will be issued on Monday, taking into account all the reductions in the carbon price and the HST coming into effect Tuesday