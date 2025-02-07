Gasoline and Diesel Prices Up Less than One Cent a Litre in Weekly UARB Setting

There is a slight increase at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas rises by 0.7 cents a litre. The price of a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.65 and $1.67.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it will be from $1.65.8 and $1.68.1

Diesel is up by 0.5 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel ranges from $1.93.1 to $1.95.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it will be from $1.93.9 to $1.96.2