Gasoline and Diesel rise in Weekly Price Setting

You will notice a slight change at the pump when you fill up your vehicle today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline is up 0.7 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 0.8 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.16.7 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.17.6.

Diesel is also rising, but like gasoline, it’s only up a bit, 0.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for diesel is now $1.25.4 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.26.2.