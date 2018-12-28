Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly Setting

The price of gasoline has fallen below one dollar a litre. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline plunged 3.4 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 3.5 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded gasoline is now 97.5 cents in the eastern mainland and 98.3 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also down, by 2.9 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.11.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.12.4 on Cape Breton