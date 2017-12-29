Gasoline, Diesel Prices Rise in Weekly UARB Setting

If travelling is in your plans over the long weekend, it will cost you more at the pump.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. After standing pat for the past couple of weeks, gasoline is up today by 3.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.15.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.16.4 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also up, by 2.3 cents a litre. The minimum price for diesel is now $1.20.6 in the eastern mainland, and $1.21.4 in Cape Breton.