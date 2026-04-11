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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Gasoline Down almost 7 cents a litre, Diesel Drops More than 14 cents as Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause

Apr 11, 2026 | Regional News

Gasoline and diesel prices have fallen this weekend.
The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to drop prices for both fuels overnight.
Gas has dropped by 6.8 cents a litre.  The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.79.8 to $1.82.1 in the eastern mainland to Port Hawkesbury.  For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.80.6 to $1.82.9.
Diesel has plunged by 14.5 cents a litre.  The price for a litre of diesel is from $2.24.2 to $2.26.5 in eastern mainland to Port Hawkesbury.  For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $2.25 to $2.27.3.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year