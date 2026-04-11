Gasoline Down almost 7 cents a litre, Diesel Drops More than 14 cents as Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause

Gasoline and diesel prices have fallen this weekend.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to drop prices for both fuels overnight.

Gas has dropped by 6.8 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.79.8 to $1.82.1 in the eastern mainland to Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.80.6 to $1.82.9.