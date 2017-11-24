Gasoline drop, Diesel rises in Weekly Fuel Settings

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline is down 2.3 cents a litre on the eastern mainland and 2.2 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.15.3 on the eastern mainland and $1.16.2 on Cape Breton.

While gasoline is down, diesel is rising, up 1.4 cents a litre on the eastern mainland and 1.3 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.16.7 on the eastern mainland and $1.17.5 on Cape Breton.