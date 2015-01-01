Listen Live

Gasoline Fall, Diesel Rises in latest UARB Price Setting

Depending on what you drive, filling up the tank may cost you more, or less today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas dropped by 1.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.53.3 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton it’s $1.54.1.

While gasoline fell, diesel is up.

Diesel rose by 2.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.89.5 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, its $1.90.3


