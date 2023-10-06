Gasoline falls 7 Cents a litre; diesel up by a cent in latest UARB Setting

Gasoline and diesel prices are headed in opposite directions.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline fell by 7.2 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 7.3 cents on Cape Breton.

The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.68 in the eastern mainland and $1.68.8 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is up by 1.3 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 1.2 cents on Cape Breton.

The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.08.6 in the eastern mainland and $2.09.4 on Cape Breton