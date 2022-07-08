Gasoline falls 9.6 cents a litre, Diesel Plunges 13.1 cents

There’s been another big drop in gasoline and diesel prices.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline fell 9.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.84.5 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.85.3. On Thursday, the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause to drop gasoline by 10.4 cents a litre.

Diesel plunged by 13.1 cents a litre. That’s on top of the 10.3 cent a litre drop imposed Thursday when the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.82.5 in the eastern mainland, and $1.83.3 on Cape Breton.