Gasoline Falls another 8.1 Cents a Litre in Weekly UARB Setting

The price of gasoline has taken another tumble.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gas and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline plunged 8.1 cents a litre. That’s in addition to the 5 cent drop yesterday, after the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.76.4 on the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton its $1.77.2.

Diesel dropped by 1.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.11.3 in the eastern mainland and $2.12.1 on Cape Breton.