Gasoline Falls by more than 11 Cents a Litre, Diesel Drops by 7 Cents in Weekly Setting

Gasoline and diesel prices are down.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline fell 11.7 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 11.8 on Cape Breton. It’s the second drop in the price of gas this week. On Tuesday, the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause to lower prices by 7.1 cents in the eastern mainland and 7 cents on Cape Breton.

The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.62.8 in the eastern mainland and $1.63.6 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also down today by 5.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.57.3 in the eastern mainland and $2.58.1 on Cape Breton.