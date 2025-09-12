Gasoline Falls, Diesel rises slightly in Weekly Price Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Most motorists in the province will be paying less at the pump when they fill up today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas fell by 3 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.50 to $1.52.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.50.8 to $1.53.1.

Diesel is up slightly, 0.9 cents a litre. The price of diesel ranges from $1.52.3 to $1.54.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.53.1 to $1.55.4.