A big drop in gasoline prices.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline fell by 8.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.50.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.51.

Diesel is unchanged, leaving the minimum price at a $1.89.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.90.5 on Cape Breton.