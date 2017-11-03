Gasoline jumps 4.6 cents a litre
Posted at 12:47 pm on November 3, 2017 | Filed Under: News
You will be shelling out more to fill up your car today. Gasoline rose 4.6 cents a litre overnight in the weekly setting by the Utility and Review Board. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.17.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.18 in Cape Breton. Gasoline has risen just under 12 cents a litre in the past month.
Diesel is also up today, by 5.1 cents a litre. The miniumum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.14 in the eastern mainland and $1.14.8 in Cape Breton.