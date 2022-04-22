Gasoline Jumps 6.1 Cents a Litre, Diesel Falls by Two Cents

The price of gasoline is up. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline jumped 6.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.75.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.76.

While gasoline is up, diesel is down. It dipped by two cents a litre after rising by 8.4 cents when the UARB invoked the Interrupter Clause earlier this week. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.02.9 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton it’s $2.03.7.