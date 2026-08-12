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Gasoline Jumps by 6 Cents a Litre, Diesel Rises by 9 Cents as Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause

Aug 12, 2026 | Regional News

You will have to dig a little deeper to fill up your car.
The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to raise both gasoline and diesel prices.
Gas has jumped by 6.5 cents a litre.  The price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded ranges from $1.78.1 to $1.81.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.78.9 to $1.81.9 for the remainder of  Cape Breton.
The price of diesel has risen even higher, up by 9.4 cents.  The price for a litre of diesel is from $2.30.5 to $2.33.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $2.31.3 to $2.34.2.

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Price of Diesel Rises for the Second Day in a Row

Jul 15, 2026

For the second day in a row, there's been a sharp rise in the price of diesel. Once again, the Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise diesel by 10.6 cents a litre. On Tuesday, diesel jumped by 6.3 cents a litre. The price for a litre of...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.