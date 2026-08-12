Gasoline Jumps by 6 Cents a Litre, Diesel Rises by 9 Cents as Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause

You will have to dig a little deeper to fill up your car.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to raise both gasoline and diesel prices.

Gas has jumped by 6.5 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded ranges from $1.78.1 to $1.81.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.78.9 to $1.81.9 for the remainder of Cape Breton.

The price of diesel has risen even higher, up by 9.4 cents. The price for a litre of diesel is from $2.30.5 to $2.33.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $2.31.3 to $2.34.2.