Gasoline jumps by over 6 Cents a Litre, Diesel Climbs more than 9 Cents in Weekly Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

You will be paying more at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas rose by 6.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.46.8 to $1.49.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.47.6 to $1.49.9.

Diesel took another big jump overnight, rising 9.5 cents a litre. That’s in addition to a 6.3 cent increase on Wednesday, when the Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause. A litre of diesel goes from $1.57.5 to $1.59.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainer of Cape Breton, it’s $1.58.3 to $1.60.6.