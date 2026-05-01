Gasoline jumps More than Seven Cents a Litre, Diesel rises by Two Cents in Latest Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

The price at the pump keeps rising.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is up by 7.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.92.9 to $1.95.2 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.93.7 to $1.96.

Diesel is up by 2.6 cents a litre. The price of diesel is from $2.16.7 to $2.18.9 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and $2.17.5 to $2.19.7 for the remainder of Cape Breton.