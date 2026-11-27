The price at the pump continues to fall.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas has fallen by 5.2 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.51.9 to $1.54.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.52.7 to $1.55.6.

Diesel has tumbled 10.3 cents a litre. That’s on top of a 7.5 cent drop earlier this week when the board invoked the Interrupter Clause. The price for a litre of diesel is $2.16.7 to $2.19.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $2.17.5 to $2.20.4 for the remainder of Cape Breton.