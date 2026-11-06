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Gasoline Price falls almost a Dime a Litre, Drops another Nickel in Weekly Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

Nov 6, 2026 | Regional News

Filling up the tank will cost less today.
The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.
Gas is down by 9.9 cents a litre.  The price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.72.8 to $1.75.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, while for the rest of Cape Breton, it ranges from $1.73.6 to $1.76.6.
Diesel has dropped by 5.3 cents a litre.  That’s on top of a 13.1 cent drop when the board invoked the Interrupter Clause earlier this week.  The price  for a litre of diesel is from $2.49.3 to $2.52.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury.  For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $2.50.1 to $2.53.1.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.