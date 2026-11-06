Gasoline Price falls almost a Dime a Litre, Drops another Nickel in Weekly Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

Filling up the tank will cost less today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is down by 9.9 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.72.8 to $1.75.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, while for the rest of Cape Breton, it ranges from $1.73.6 to $1.76.6.

Diesel has dropped by 5.3 cents a litre. That’s on top of a 13.1 cent drop when the board invoked the Interrupter Clause earlier this week. The price for a litre of diesel is from $2.49.3 to $2.52.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $2.50.1 to $2.53.1.